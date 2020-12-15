HMD Global has launched the C1 Plus model in the European market as its cheapest 4G phone ever. It comes as a slightly improved version of the Nokia C1 that was introduced last year. The handset offers an HD+ screen, a single rear camera, entry-level hardware, and runs on Android 10 (Go edition). It will be available for purchase by the end of December.

Design and display Nokia C1 Plus: At a glance

The Nokia C1 Plus features a plastic body with a conventional rectangular display and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera and an LED flash unit. The smartphone bears a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will be available in Blue and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia C1 Plus offers a single 5MP (f/2.4) rear camera along with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia C1 Plus is powered by an unnamed 1.4GHz quad-core processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 2,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?