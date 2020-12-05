Last updated on Dec 05, 2020, 03:24 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
HMD Global is expected to launch its budget-friendly Nokia 5.4 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification website, revealing its design details and key features.
The Nokia 5.4 will have a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera setup, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, Nokia 5.4 will offer a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a circular quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Nokia 5.4 will reportedly have a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it will house an 8MP selfie snapper.
The Nokia 5.4 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Nokia 5.4. However, looking at the purported specifications and features of the smartphone, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
