HMD Global is expected to launch its budget-friendly Nokia 5.4 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification website, revealing its design details and key features. The Nokia 5.4 will have a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera setup, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 5.4: At a glance

As per the leaks, Nokia 5.4 will offer a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a circular quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 5.4 will reportedly have a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it will house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 5.4 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?