As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget smartphones, Samsung is working to launch a new Galaxy M12 model soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, confirming the 'Galaxy M12' moniker. Last month, @OnLeaks had leaked the renders of the handset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M12: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera module. The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will sport a quad rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?