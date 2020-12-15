Xiaomi will launch its flagship Mi 11 model on December 29, according to GizmoChina. However, it is unclear if it will be a global launch event or only for China. As per the leaks, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a curved display, and a triple rear camera unit. Here are more details.

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

Mi 11 will reportedly have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved screen edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera system. The handset will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it will pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?