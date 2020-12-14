Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the U3, in China at a starting price of CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 16,800). It will be up for pre-ordering starting today and will go on sale from December 18. As for the highlights, the iQOO U3 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, a 90Hz screen, dual rear cameras, and 18W fast-charging support.

Design and display iQOO U3: At a glance

The iQOO U3 features a waterdrop notch with a prominent bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in two color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iQOO U3 sports a dual rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with an LED flash. Up front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO U3 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based iQOO UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?