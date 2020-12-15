Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 02:57 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Huawei is working to expand its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones. The company is expected to introduce a new Enjoy 20 SE model on December 23, alongside the Nova 8 series.
In the latest development, a tipster has revealed the key specifications of the handset, claiming that it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
As per the leaks, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP cameras. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 16MP camera on the front side.
The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it is expected to run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE will be revealed at the launch event, which is expected to happen on December 23. However, given the specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
