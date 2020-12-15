Huawei is working to expand its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones. The company is expected to introduce a new Enjoy 20 SE model on December 23, alongside the Nova 8 series. In the latest development, a tipster has revealed the key specifications of the handset, claiming that it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Huawei Enjoy 20 SE: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and two 2MP cameras. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 16MP camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it is expected to run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?