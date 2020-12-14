Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 03:37 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Huawei will launch its Nova 8 series of smartphones on December 23, the company has announced. The line-up is said to include Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro models. As per the reports, the former will be a mid-range handset while the latter will get flagship-grade hardware.
The Nova 8 duo will have a punch-hole design, multiple rear cameras, and the latest connectivity options.
As per the leaks, the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will feature a dual punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a quad or penta camera unit.
The devices are expected to bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a built-in fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro are likely to sport a quad or penta rear camera system. On the front, they are tipped to house a dual-lens setup. However, the specifications of these lenses are unclear as of now.
The Huawei Nova 8 will reportedly draw power from a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity chipset while the Nova 8 Pro is expected to be powered by a high-end Kirin processor.
Under the hood, the handsets are tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charing support.
On the connectivity front, they should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As per a recent leak, the Huawei Nova 8 will be priced at CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs. 33,700), while the Huawei Nova 8 Pro will carry a starting price-tag of CNY 4,000 (around Rs. 44,950).
