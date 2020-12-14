Vivo will launch its X60 range of 5G smartphones on December 29, according to an official teaser. The line-up is likely to include X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+, and X60s models. The teaser also confirms that the X60-series will come with an Exynos 1080 processor, ZEISS-branded lenses, gimbal-based image stabilization, and Night Vision 2.0 for low-light photography.

Design and display Vivo X60: At a glance

While the specifications of the Vivo X60 series are unclear, some details of the standard model had surfaced earlier this month. The vanilla X60 will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 388ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 will reportedly sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will offer a 32MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 will be powered by an Exynos 1080 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OriginOS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

