Vivo is expected to launch its X60 series of smartphones in China later this month. According to Digital Chat Station, the X60 range, which is said to include X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+, and X60s models, will go official on December 28. While the specifications of the X60 series are unclear, some details of the standard model had surfaced earlier this week.

Design and display Vivo X60: At a glance

The Vivo X60 is expected to feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is likely to house a quad camera unit. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 388ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 will reportedly sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will offer a 32MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 will be fueled by an Exynos 1080 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?