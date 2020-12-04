Last updated on Dec 04, 2020, 04:18 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone, currently referred to as 'Nio,' sometime in the first quarter of 2021. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared a picture of the smartphone, revealing its design details.
According to the image, the Nio will have two selfie cameras, housed in two individual punch-holes, instead of the more conventional pill-shaped cut-out.
As per the leaks, the Motorola Nio will offer a dual punch-hole design and noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The device is tipped to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz/105Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The Motorola Nio will reportedly have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, the dual-lens setup will include a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
The Motorola Nio is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Motorola Nio. However, looking at the specifications of the smartphone, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 50,000.
