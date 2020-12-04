Motorola is expected to launch a new flagship smartphone, currently referred to as 'Nio,' sometime in the first quarter of 2021. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared a picture of the smartphone, revealing its design details. According to the image, the Nio will have two selfie cameras, housed in two individual punch-holes, instead of the more conventional pill-shaped cut-out.

Design and display Motorola Nio: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Motorola Nio will offer a dual punch-hole design and noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The device is tipped to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz/105Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Nio will reportedly have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, the dual-lens setup will include a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Nio is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?