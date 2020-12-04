Xiaomi-backed Redmi is expected to introduce a new Redmi 9 Power model in India later this month. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the handset will be launched in the country on December 15, provided there is no last minute change. The Redmi 9 Power will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G, which was announced in China last week.

Design and display Redmi 9 Power: At a glance

The upcoming Redmi 9 Power will feature a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is likely to be offered in Gray, Green, Blue, and Orange color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 Power will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will get an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 Power will draw power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?