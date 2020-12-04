ZTE has launched its Axon 20 5G model in the global markets. The handset was introduced in China in September as the world's first commercial smartphone with an under-display camera. It will go on sale in the UK, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa starting December 21.

Design and display ZTE Axon 20 5G: At a glance

The ZTE Axon 20 5G features a metal-glass body with an uninterrupted edge-to-edge design that has been achieved by embedding the selfie camera in the display. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Axon 20 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) under-display camera.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?