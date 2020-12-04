Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y51 model in Indonesia. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It is currently available for purchase in Indonesia but is expected to arrive in India by the end of December.

Design and display Vivo Y51: At a glance

The Vivo Y51 has a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module - similar to the Vivo X50 series. The handset sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Titanium Sapphire (Blue) and Crystal Symphony (Green) color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y51 has a triple rear camera unit, including a 48MP (f/1.79) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, the device houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y51 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?