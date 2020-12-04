Last updated on Dec 04, 2020, 12:41 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 series, which includes S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra models.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11, including Bubbles and Conversations features as well as improved privacy controls.
The update also gets few One UI 3.0 customizations and the November 2020 security patch.
The update carries version number RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1ZTHK for the Verizon-supported Galaxy S20 5G model. However, reports suggest that the One UI 3.0 update will expand to more networks and other markets soon. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > Software update.
As far as their specifications are concerned, the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra have a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch display, respectively, and offer an IP68-rated build quality.
All the three handsets feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
They also have an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
The S20 Ultra sports a quad rear-camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it packs a 40MP shooter.
The S20 and S20+ also get a similar arrangement but with a 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens (no depth camera on S20). For selfies, they have a 10MP snapper.
The S20 trio is powered by the Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 processor (depending on the market), coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the S20 Ultra, S20+, and S20 pack 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh batteries, respectively, and support up to 45W fast charging, wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.