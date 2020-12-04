Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 series, which includes S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra models. As per the changelog, the firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11, including Bubbles and Conversations features as well as improved privacy controls. The update also gets few One UI 3.0 customizations and the November 2020 security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The update carries version number RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1ZTHK for the Verizon-supported Galaxy S20 5G model. However, reports suggest that the One UI 3.0 update will expand to more networks and other markets soon. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 series: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra have a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch display, respectively, and offer an IP68-rated build quality. All the three handsets feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. They also have an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S20 Ultra sports a quad rear-camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it packs a 40MP shooter. The S20 and S20+ also get a similar arrangement but with a 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens (no depth camera on S20). For selfies, they have a 10MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood