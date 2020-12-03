Flipkart has kicked-off its 'POCO Days' sale in India starting today. Under the sale, which ends on December 6, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts on popular POCO smartphones including the M2 Pro and X3. To further sweeten the deals, Flipkart is also providing exciting exchange offers and noteworthy bank discounts. Here's a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 POCO C3

The POCO C3 is available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP: Rs. 9,999) along with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 6,450. It has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels, plastic body, and a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information POCO C3 offers a triple rear camera setup

The POCO C3 has a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Phone #2 POCO M2

POCO M2 is up for grabs at Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 12,999) along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 9,200. It has a waterdrop notch, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display. The handset draws power from a Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information What is the camera like on the POCO M2?

The POCO M2 sports a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Phone #3 POCO M2 Pro

POCO M2 Pro is listed at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999) along with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 12,400. It features a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprinted sensor, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen. Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 720G processor, 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information POCO M2 Pro has a quad rear camera system

The POCO M2 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Phone #4 POCO X3

Lastly, the POCO X3 is available at Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 19,999) along with an additional Rs. 14,300 off on exchange. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 732G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information POCO X3: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers