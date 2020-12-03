Realme has launched the budget-friendly C15 Holiday Edition in Indonesia. It comes as a rebranded version of the C15 Qualcomm Edition, which was introduced in India in October. As for the key highlights, the handset features a Snapdragon 460 chipset, quad rear cameras, a waterdrop notch display, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C15 Holiday Edition: At a glance

The Realme C15 Holiday Edition features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C15 Holiday Edition is equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C15 Holiday Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?