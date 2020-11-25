Vivo is planning to launch its Y1s model in India in December. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the prices of the phone, claiming it will cost around Rs. 8,000. According to Sharma, Vivo will also partner with Jio to sell the handset. Buyers will have an option to lock-in their handset with Jio network to reap benefits worth Rs. 4,550.

Twitter Post Take a look at the tip-off

Exclusive: Vivo will launch its Vivo Y1s smartphone in December. Price would be around 8k. Plus, Vivo will partner with Jio for the Y1s and the potential buyer will get a choice to lock-in their device with the Jio network to enjoy some special benefits.#Vivo #VivoY1s pic.twitter.com/UTpwgDoiDz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 24, 2020

Design and display Vivo Y1s: At a glance

The Vivo Y1s was launched in Cambodia in August. It offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a single camera. The handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with a pixel density of 270ppi. Further, it is offered in Aurora Blue and Olive Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y1s bears a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the back side and a 5MP (f/1.8) shooter on the front. The rear unit offers features such as HDR, Face Detection, Digital Zoom, and Continuous Shooting.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y1s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,030mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?