Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 12:05 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Infinix has increased the prices of its budget-friendly Zero 8i model in India by Rs. 1,000. The new prices are now reflecting on Flipkart.
To recall, it was launched in India earlier this month at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, and a quad rear camera setup.
The Infinix Zero 8i features a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snappers and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The device has a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond color options.
The Infinix Zero 8i sports a quad rear camera unit including a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and an AI lens. For selfies, it offers a dual-lens setup comprising a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based XOS 7 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
With the latest price-revision, the Infinix Zero 8i carries a price-tag of Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Interested buyers can purchase the handset via Flipkart.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.