Infinix has increased the prices of its budget-friendly Zero 8i model in India by Rs. 1,000. The new prices are now reflecting on Flipkart.

To recall, it was launched in India earlier this month at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999.

As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, and a quad rear camera setup.