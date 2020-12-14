OnePlus will launch its flagship OnePlus 9 series in March 2021. In the latest update, live images of the vanilla model have leaked (via PhoneArena), revealing its design details and key specifications. As per the leaks, the OnePlus 9 will come with a flat, punch-hole display, an updated rear camera bump, and flagship internals including the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Design and display OnePlus 9: At a glance

The OnePlus 9 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, metal-glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 9 will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, it will get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 9 will draw power from the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?