South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy M12 smartphone has reportedly been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), thereby hinting at its imminent launch here as a successor to the Galaxy M11. Separately, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench with 3GB of RAM and an Exynos 850 chipset. The listing also states that it runs on Android 11. Here's our roundup.

Information A look at Samsung Galaxy M12's scores on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy M12 appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-M127F. The listing, which was uploaded on December 11, claims that the device has received a single-core score of 179 and a multi-core score of 1,029.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M12: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera setup housed in a square-shaped module. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy M12 will house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Meanwhile, there will be a single 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M12 will draw power from an Exynos 850 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11 and draw power from a long-lasting 7,000mAh battery. It will offer support for the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?