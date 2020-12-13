The scare of contracting COVID-19 has got everyone worried. Sure, you can wash your hands, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing to minimize the risks. But how do you sanitize smartphones, laptops, masks, and other items that are far dirtier than we think? Meet Portronics' CleanEx, a travel-friendly UV stick that is claimed to disinfect up to 99.9% of germs in five minutes.

Design Portronics CleanEx: At a glance

Measuring at 12.5x3x1.5cm, the CleanEx is a USB-like portable and lightweight (30g) UV sterilizer. It has a plastic body but feels sturdy to use. The top section has a power button and battery-life indicator while the rear side houses three UV-C LEDs and a micro-USB port for charging the device. The compact form factor makes it a good travel accessory for on-the-go sterilization.

Functioning How does it work?

The CleanEx is easy to use. You have to long-press the power button to activate the UV-C LEDs. To sanitize any object, you have to wave the stick over it for around five minutes. The device operates only when the UV-C LEDs are facing down, and the built-in gravity sensor automatically turns off the LEDs when the stick is tilted upwards.

Information On a single charge, it works for around 2 hours

The CleanEx offers roughly two hours of working time on a full charge. This means, you can disinfect nearly 24 objects/surfaces per charge. To refuel the UV-C stick, you just have to plug it in for an hour.

Purpose What all surfaces can you sanitize with CleanEx?

The Portronics CleanEx can be used to sanitize almost any object and surface, including smartphones, laptops, tableware, door handles, taps, face masks, as well as courier shipments. However, you should avoid cleaning fruits and vegetables with the device. As per WHO, you should wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water. However, before handling them, you must wash your hands with soap and water.

The big question But does CleanEx offer effective sterilization?

According to Portronics, CleanEx uses "advanced UV-C light technology" to "sterilize and disinfect up to 99.9% of germs effectively, under just 5 minutes." The company is not marketing the product to be verified or approved by any authorized lab or government body like the CSIR-CSIO (Central Scientific Instruments Organization, Chandigarh). Hence, we cannot vouch for the effective sterilization offered by the device.

Our verdict So, should you buy the Portronics CleanEx?