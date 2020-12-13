Last updated on Dec 13, 2020, 07:41 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Samsung's Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphone locked on to telecom operator AT&T's network in the USA is getting the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0.
The firmware brings a long-press menu for apps, a revamped notification panel, a new layout for volume control, and an intuitive lock screen. It also bumps up the security patch to December 2020.
Here's our roundup.
The firmware sports version number N986USQU1CTL2 and has a size of around 2.5GB. It is being rolled out via the over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings> System> Software Update, and click on it if it has arrived for your device.
The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G has a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out and squared edges. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
It also comes with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. A single 10MP (f/2.2) snapper is present on the front for taking selfies.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G draws power from an octa-core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0, and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and a USB Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.