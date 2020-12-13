Samsung's Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphone locked on to telecom operator AT&T's network in the USA is getting the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0. The firmware brings a long-press menu for apps, a revamped notification panel, a new layout for volume control, and an intuitive lock screen. It also bumps up the security patch to December 2020. Here's our roundup.

Here's a detailed look at the update

The firmware sports version number N986USQU1CTL2 and has a size of around 2.5GB. It is being rolled out via the over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings> System> Software Update, and click on it if it has arrived for your device.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G has a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out and squared edges. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The handset sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also comes with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. A single 10MP (f/2.2) snapper is present on the front for taking selfies.

Internals Under the hood