Chinese smartphone maker OPPO's A15s smartphone is expected to make its global debut soon. In the latest development, a leaked banner has revealed its design as well as its key specifications. As for the highlights, the handset will come with a 6.52-inch screen and a triple rear camera setup. It should also pack a MediaTek Helio chipset and a 4,230mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A15s: At a glance

The OPPO A15s will look similar to its vanilla A15 sibling, featuring a waterdrop-notched display with a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup and a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A15s will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there should be a single 5MP (f/2.4) snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A15s will draw power from an octa-core Helio processor, paired to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset should run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W standard charging. All standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack should be supported by the device.

Information What about the pricing?