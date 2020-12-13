Last updated on Dec 13, 2020, 02:10 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO's A15s smartphone is expected to make its global debut soon.
In the latest development, a leaked banner has revealed its design as well as its key specifications.
As for the highlights, the handset will come with a 6.52-inch screen and a triple rear camera setup. It should also pack a MediaTek Helio chipset and a 4,230mAh battery.
The OPPO A15s will look similar to its vanilla A15 sibling, featuring a waterdrop-notched display with a significant bottom bezel.
On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup and a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
The handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The OPPO A15s will house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there should be a single 5MP (f/2.4) snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The OPPO A15s will draw power from an octa-core Helio processor, paired to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The handset should run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W standard charging.
All standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack should be supported by the device.
No information regarding the pricing and availability of the OPPO A15s in India are currently available. However, it should be priced similarly to the vanilla A15, which was launched at Rs. 10,990. Customers should also get 5% cashback using select bank cards.
