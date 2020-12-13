As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a 90Hz screen refresh rate, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly 5G smartphones, Vivo has introduced a new Y52s 5G model in China.

It is offered in Coral Sea, Monet, and Titanium Gray color options.

The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo Y52s 5G features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit.

The Vivo Y52s 5G sports a dual rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

The Vivo Y52s draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based FuntouchOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.