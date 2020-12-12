Xiaomi is planning to launch its flagship Mi 11 model in January 2021. In the latest update, Mobiltelefon.ru has shared live images of the phone, confirming its key design features. As per the images, Mi 11 will house a square-shaped rear camera module with two large sensors, a small sensor above the LED flash unit, and a white ring around the main lens.

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

As per the leaks, Mi 11 will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, curved screen edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh (dual cells) battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?