Nubia is working to launch its Red Magic 6 sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, a teaser video of the handset has surfaced, revealing the presence of an electrochromic glass body - similar to the OnePlus Concept One. As per the clip, the rear panel of the Red Magic 6 will go from opaque to transparent at the press of a single button.

Design and display Nubia Red Magic 6: At a glance

The Nubia Red Magic 6 will share its design features with the Red Magic 5G. It is expected to house a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels on top and bottom. The electrochromic glass back panel will house triple cameras. The handset will bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nubia Red Magic 6 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera along with an LED flash. Up front, it will offer an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Nubia Red Magic 6 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?