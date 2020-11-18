The recently-announced M1-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are now available for purchase in India via the Apple India website. However, the machines are yet to be listed on Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading online sellers. The new-generation models retain the design of their predecessors while offering noticeably faster performance and up to 2x longer battery life.

New silicon Everything to know about the M1 chip

The M1 chip has an 8-core CPU, up to 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine that is capable of handling 11 trillion operations per second. In comparison to the previous-generation Intel-powered machines, the M1-based models offer up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x longer battery.

Laptop #1 New-generation MacBook Pro

The 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display, a Magic Keyboard, a Touch Bar, studio-quality microphones, and an active cooling system. The machine draws power from an M1 chip, combined with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and up to 20-hours of battery life. It also offers support for Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, and Touch ID.

Laptop #2 2020 MacBook Air

The 2020 MacBook Air offers an all-metal fan-less design, a 13.3-inch Retina display with P3 wide color gamut support, and a Magic Keyboard. Under the hood, it packs an M1 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a battery life of up to 18 hours. For connectivity, the device supports Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, and Touch ID.

For desktop 2020 Mac mini

Apple's portable Mac mini gets an advanced thermal design with a silver finish, built-in speakers, the new M1 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It offers support for a 6K display, Thunderbolt, USB 4, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Information How much do they cost?