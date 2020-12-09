As part of its next batch of flagship smartphones, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9, 9E, and 9 Pro models around March 2021. In the latest development, tipster Max Jambor has claimed that the OnePlus 9 Pro model will come with an official IP68 dust and water-resistance. However, the more affordable OnePlus 9 and 9E models will not get any IP rating.

Design and display OnePlus 9 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a metal-glass construction, and curved screen edges. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to the leaked renders, the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a quad rear camera system and a single selfie snapper on the front. However, the specifications of these sensors are unknown as of now.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?