Motorola's mid-range smartphone, the Moto G Stylus (2021), is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Amazon, revealing its design details, specifications, as well as prices. As per the now-removed Amazon listing, the Moto G Stylus (2021) will feature a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 675 chipset. Here's our roundup.

The Moto G Stylus (2021) will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a built-in stylus, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Aura White and Aurora Black color options.

The Moto G Stylus (2021) will have a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16MP camera on the front.

The Moto G Stylus (2021) will draw power from a Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it is likely to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

