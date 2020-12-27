Last updated on Dec 27, 2020, 03:58 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch its Galaxy S21 series of smartphones soon.
In the latest development, the specifications of the S21 and S21+ models have been reportedly leaked.
Both the handsets will have an AMOLED display and pack a triple rear camera setup. They will also run on Android 11 and shall be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ will have a punch-hole display with curved edges. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup.
The former will sport a 120Hz 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, while the latter will get a 6.7-inch panel.
They will also get Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection and an under-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there should be a single 10MP (f/2.2) snapper for selfies and video calling.
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ should be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.
The former will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and shall pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The latter will get a 4,800mAh unit.
Connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port will be supported.
In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will start at €849 (roughly Rs. 76,800), while the S21+ variant will start at €1,049 (approximately Rs. 94,900) for the 128GB model and go up to €1,099 (approx. Rs. 99,400) for the 256GB version.
