Last updated on Dec 27, 2020, 12:55 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi has reportedly started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Mi 10 Lite 5G model in Europe.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings all the new features of Android 11, including Chat Bubbles, new permission settings, improved media controls, an updated Power menu, and a new control menu for connected devices.
It also bumps the Android security patch to November 2020.
In Europe, the firmware carries build number MIUI 12.1.2.0 RJIEUXM and a download size of around 2.8GB. It is currently available for select users as an OTA update but a wider roll-out is expected to happen in the coming weeks.
The Mi 10 Lite 5G features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Cosmic Gray, and Dream White color options.
The Mi 10 Lite 5G sports a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
The Mi 10 Lite 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.