Chinese tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its X60 and X60 Pro smartphones in its home market on December 29. In the latest development, Digital Chat Station has shared screenshots of the TENAA listing of the Pro model, revealing its key specifications. According to the tip-off, it will come with an Exynos 1080 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 4,130mAh battery.

Design and display Vivo X60 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Vivo X60 Pro will offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels at the top and bottom and curved edges. On the rear, it will pack a ZEISS-branded quad camera module. The handset will sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 Pro will feature a quad rear camera system including a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP depth camera, and an 8MP (up to 5x optical zoom) periscope lens. On the front, it will house a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 Pro will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 1080 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based OriginOS and pack a 4,130mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?