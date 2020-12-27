Last updated on Dec 27, 2020, 11:45 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As a successor to the Pixel 5, Google is likely to launch its Pixel 6 smartphone next year.
In the latest development, the design details of the upcoming handset have been reportedly leaked. It shall come with an under-screen selfie snapper and a dual rear-camera setup housed within a square-shaped module.
Meanwhile, other specifications are yet to be revealed.
Here are more details.
Google Pixel 6 should come with an edge-to-edge screen without any cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, there will be a dual snapper setup arranged in a square-shaped module.
The smartphone should get a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. However, information regarding the placement of the fingerprint sensor is not available yet.
The Google Pixel 6 is likely to have a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 8MP (f/2.0) under-display snapper for taking selfies.
The Google Pixel 6 should be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11 and is expected to pack a 4,080mAh battery with fast-charging support.
It should offer support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a Type-C port.
No details related to the pricing and availability of the Google Pixel 6 smartphone are currently available. However, it is likely to carry a slight premium over the Pixel 5 priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400).
