Honor's upcoming V40 model is expected to be launched in China on January 12. In the latest development, a leaked poster of the smartphone is doing the rounds on Weibo, revealing its design features. As per the image, the V40 will come with a pill-shaped notch, curved screen edges, a sleek metallic frame, and a rectangular camera bump on the rear. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor V40: At a glance

The Honor V40 will feature a bezel-less curved display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per the previous leaks, the Honor V40 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 32MP and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor V40 is expected to draw power from a Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?