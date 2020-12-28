Last updated on Dec 28, 2020, 12:28 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Honor's upcoming V40 model is expected to be launched in China on January 12. In the latest development, a leaked poster of the smartphone is doing the rounds on Weibo, revealing its design features.
As per the image, the V40 will come with a pill-shaped notch, curved screen edges, a sleek metallic frame, and a rectangular camera bump on the rear.
The Honor V40 will feature a bezel-less curved display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
As per the previous leaks, the Honor V40 will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 32MP and an 8MP selfie shooter.
The Honor V40 is expected to draw power from a Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Honor V40 will be revealed during the launch event, which will happen on January 12. However, going by the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 37,000.
