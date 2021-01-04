OnePlus has teased its upcoming smartband on its official Facebook page, without revealing many details. It will take on Xiaomi's Mi Band series. However, courtesy tipsters Ishan Agarwal and Mukul Sharma, we now have information regarding the device's price, launch date, design, and specifications. The OnePlus Band will come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, 14-day battery life, and an IP68 build quality.

Facebook Post Take a look at OnePlus's teaser

As per the leaks, the OnePlus Band will house a removable display module in a sporty silicone band that will be up for grabs in a wide variety of color options. The wearable will have a rectangular shaped 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen. The band will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and its battery shall last for 14-days.

Information What features will the device offer?

As per Agarwal, the OnePlus Band will offer a sleep tracking feature, 24/7 heart rate tracking option, and a SpO2 blood saturation monitoring system. Around 13 exercise modes, including cycling, cricket, running, swimming, and yoga will also be offered.

New device OnePlus is also working on a full fledged smartwatch

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also working on a smartwatch, called OnePlus Watch to take on rivals such as Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The device is expected to have a circular dial, and draw power from a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. It should run on Google's Wear OS. However, no details regarding its pricing and availability are currently available.

