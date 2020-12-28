Much like Apple's latest flagship iPhones, Xiaomi's Mi 11 will not come with a charger in the retail box. According to the company's CEO, Lei Jun, Xiaomi has 'canceled' the charger that comes included in the retail box in response to environmental concerns. As for the highlights, the Mi 11 will have a Super AMOLED screen, flagship hardware, and Harman Kardon-tuned speakers.

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

The Mi 11 will feature a punch-hole design, curved edges, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset is likely to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will have a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

