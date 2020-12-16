Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 12:05 am
Huawei's flagship smartphone, the Mate 40, is finally up for pre-ordering in China and will go on sale from December 21. To recall, it was launched in October.
The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,200), and comes with a Kirin 9000E chipset, triple rear cameras, 40W fast-charging, and a 90Hz display.
Here's our roundup.
The Huawei Mate 40 features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) curved OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.
It is offered in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, and Yellow color options.
The Huawei Mate 40 sports a triple rear camera module including a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. Up front, it has a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide selfie snapper.
The Huawei Mate 40 draws power from a Kirin 9000E processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The pre-orders for Huawei Mate 40 have already begun in China and it will be available for purchase starting December 21. The handset costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,200) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 61,800) for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively.
