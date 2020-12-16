Huawei's flagship smartphone, the Mate 40, is finally up for pre-ordering in China and will go on sale from December 21. To recall, it was launched in October. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,200), and comes with a Kirin 9000E chipset, triple rear cameras, 40W fast-charging, and a 90Hz display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Recalling the Huawei Mate 40

The Huawei Mate 40 features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) curved OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is offered in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green, and Yellow color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Mate 40 sports a triple rear camera module including a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. Up front, it has a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Mate 40 draws power from a Kirin 9000E processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?