Chinese tech giant Vivo is gearing up to introduce a new Y52s 5G model in its home market. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on China Telecom's website, confirming its launch date as well as key specifications. The Y52s 5G will debut on December 10, and it will come with a Dimensity 720 chipset and dual rear cameras.

Design and display Vivo Y52s 5G: At a glance

As per the listing, the Vivo Y52s 5G will feature a waterdrop notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a gradient finish and a square-shaped dual camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and will be offered in Titanium Gray, Color Sea, and Monet color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Y52s 5G will sport a dual rear camera module including a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens along with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y52s 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and pack a 4,910mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?