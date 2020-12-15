Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 02:57 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is working to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the OPPO A15s, in India soon. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has shared a marketing poster of the handset, revealing its prices in the country.
According to the poster, the upcoming OPPO A15s will carry a price-tag of Rs. 11,490 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
As per the leaks, the OPPO A15s will feature a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The OPPO A15s will sport a triple rear camera system that comprises a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it will house a 5MP front-facing camera.
The OPPO A15s will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As per the leaked marketing poster, the OPPO A15s will be priced at Rs. 11,490 for the 4GB/64GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the coming days.
