OPPO is working to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the OPPO A15s, in India soon. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has shared a marketing poster of the handset, revealing its prices in the country. According to the poster, the upcoming OPPO A15s will carry a price-tag of Rs. 11,490 for the 4GB/64GB variant. Here are more details.

Design and display OPPO A15s: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OPPO A15s will feature a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A15s will sport a triple rear camera system that comprises a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it will house a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A15s will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?