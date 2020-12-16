As per the changelog, the new firmware comes with 4K HDR 120fps slow motion video recording support, 5G+4G dual-SIM dual-standby capability, screen recording option in the notification bar, new wallpapers, and smart home control in power button menu.

Sony has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Xperia 1 II (pronounced Xperia 1 Mark 2).

The update carries version number 58.1.A.0.921 and has a download size of around 933MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Xperia 1 II offers a metal-glass body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

It is offered in Black, Purple, and Mirror Lake Green colors.