Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 12:10 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Sony has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Xperia 1 II (pronounced Xperia 1 Mark 2).
As per the changelog, the new firmware comes with 4K HDR 120fps slow motion video recording support, 5G+4G dual-SIM dual-standby capability, screen recording option in the notification bar, new wallpapers, and smart home control in power button menu.
The update carries version number 58.1.A.0.921 and has a download size of around 933MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Xperia 1 II offers a metal-glass body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
It is offered in Black, Purple, and Mirror Lake Green colors.
The Sony Xperia 1 II features a quad rear camera system including a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D depth sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Sony Xperia 1 II draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 21W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.