Lenovo has announced the all-new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and X12 Detachable models at the ongoing Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2021. The former arrives as the thinnest ThinkPad ever with a thickness of around 11mm, while the latter is a portable tablet with a detachable backlit keyboard. Both the devices run on 11th-generation Intel Core processors and offer a long battery life.

Lenovo also updated the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga

Alongside the new launches, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops have also received updates. They now feature a 16:10 screen, a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, and support 5G connectivity.

Design and display Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, X12 Detachable: At a glance

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga features a sleek titanium body with a 360-degre hinge, a fingerprint scanner, and a 13.5-inch 2K (2256x1504 pixels) display that has a 3:2 aspect ratio along with 100% coverage of sRGB color space. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable has a 12.3-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a full-sized detachable backlit keyboard.

Information Under the hood

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and X12 Detachable draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro chipset, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The X12 Detachable packs a 42Wh battery.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity options and I/O ports available on the laptops

A host of I/O ports and connectivity options are available on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and X12 Detachable laptops, including up to two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Type-C port, a headphone jack, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. The former gets dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and four microphones, while the latter houses dual microphones.

Information How much do they cost?