Capitalizing on the demand for devices tailored toward a COVID-19 lifestyle, Binatone has launched a one-of-a-kind face mask, called MASKFONE. This washable N95 mask comes with Bluetooth connectivity, built-in earbuds, and microphone to offer a "convenient way of taking phone calls and listening to music," while providing protection against airborne particles, viruses, bacteria, and pollutants. Here are more details.

MASKFONE has dedicated buttons for controlling music as well as volume, a built-in microphone, and earbuds that are attached to the elastic neoprene ear hook via a cable clip. The device connects to your phone using the Hubble Connect app, which can also boost voice during calls. The app offers support for Siri, Alexa, as well as Google Assistant for hands-free operation.

MASKFONE is made out of a soft, twill fabric that can adjust to the shape of your face and the breathable fabric allows it to be used for running, gym, and other athletic activities.

The MASKFONE is a water-resistant face mask that repels airborne particles. According to the company, the replaceable N95 filters can catch 95% of air particles as well as remove bacteria, virus and pollutants. It will withstand daily washing in your washing machine or by hand. When the filter is worn-out, you can simply replace it with a new one sold separately.

