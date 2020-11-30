As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto G 5G model in India.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a triple rear camera unit, a punch-hole design, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

It is currently listed as "coming soon" on Flipkart and is expected to go on sale in the coming days.