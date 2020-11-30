Last updated on Nov 30, 2020, 02:11 pm
Shubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto G 5G model in India.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a triple rear camera unit, a punch-hole design, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
It is currently listed as "coming soon" on Flipkart and is expected to go on sale in the coming days.
The Moto G 5G features a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver color options.
The Moto G 5G has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Moto G 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on stock Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. In terms of sale offers, buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards and 5% cashback with SBI as well as Axis Bank Credit Cards.
