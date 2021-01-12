With an aim to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our lives, Samsung took another step forward when it unveiled three new robots at the ongoing CES 2021. Named JetBot 90 AI Plus, Bot Care, and Bot Handy, these futuristic robots can clean the house, be your digital companion, and even pour a glass of wine. No surprises, these darlings are on our wishlist.

Quote 'These devices are designed to provide personal and intuitive experiences'

"Our innovations are designed to provide more personal and more intuitive experiences that express your personality. We're hard at work to bring you next-generation innovation, with AI as the core enabler, for your better tomorrow," said Sebastian Seung, President at Samsung Research.

Robot #1 JetBot 90 AI Plus: Coming to the US this year

The JetBot 90 AI Plus is a robotic floor cleaner that can empty its own dustbin automatically. It comes with a charging dock that extracts dirt from the device and packs it into a disposable vacuum bag. The robot uses LiDAR and cameras to navigate around the house. You can operate it remotely via a smartphone app and even set "no-go zones."

Robot #2 Samsung Bot Care: Assistant-cum-companion

As the name suggests, Bot Care uses AI to recognize and respond to your behavior as well as manage your routine. It memorizes your schedule and habits, and can send reminders as you go about your day. Design-wise, it has a Wall-E-like profile with built-in wheels and a circular head that houses a digital screen for interaction and video calls (with humans, of course).

Robot #3 Bot Handy: A robotic butler