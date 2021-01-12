-
#CES2021: TCL showcases rollable phone concept and scrolling display techLast updated on Jan 12, 2021, 03:12 pm
At the ongoing, all-virtual CES 2021, TCL has showcased a rollable phone concept, which it claims can transform from a 6.7-inch handset to a 7.8-inch tablet with "a simple tap of the finger."
The company has also announced an OLED Scrolling Display technology that would be used in upcoming flexible TVs as well as curved and foldable displays.
Here are more details.
A look at TCL's rollable phone
TCL's rollable phone is small, pocket-friendly concept device that packs a rollable OLED screen. It can switch from a 6.7-inch form-factor to a 7.8-inch tablet with just a tap. The user interface will also adapt to the change.
The phone's back might feature a reflective finish, as an official teaser shows a woman using the handset as a mirror to apply lipstick.
TCL to launch a phone with flexible screen this year
TCL had teased a rollable concept in 2020 as well. However, instead of a production model, it was limited to dummy prototypes.
In conversation with CNET, Stefan Streit, General Manager (Global Marketing) at TCL, said the company will launch a handset with a flexible display this year.
However, he didn't confirm whether it would be a rollable or a foldable device.
Watch the TCL rollable phone concept in action
Here's a real-life peek at the TCL AMOLED Rollable Display (it'll make you feel like you're at a CES booth again!): #CES2021 pic.twitter.com/RRVM5QAqwc— Brad Molen (@phonewisdom) January 11, 2021
An OLED scrolling display tech is also on the way
The company has also announced a new 17.0-inch printed OLED scrolling display that can be rolled and unfurled. It is claimed to offer "100% color gamut."
This new tech created by TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) can be "widely applied on flexible TVs, curved and foldable displays as well as transparent commercial display screens."
Here's a look at the futuristic OLED scrolling display
Here's a look at the TCL OLED Scrolling Display working in real-life: pic.twitter.com/Vj7Z2yCbkq— Brad Molen (@phonewisdom) January 11, 2021
What is CES?
