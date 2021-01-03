Last updated on Jan 03, 2021, 10:03 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As a successor to the 2020 Moto G Pro, Motorola will launch a new smartphone named Moto G Stylus 2021 in the US.
Now, the design of the handset has been revealed in renders released by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. As per the images, it will have a punch-hole display, a quad rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.
Here's our roundup.
The Moto G Stylus 2021 will offer a punch-hole screen with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data.
The handset should sport a Full-HD+ 6.81-inch display and shall pack a slot for a stylus as well.
The Moto G Stylus 2021 should have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling.
The Moto G Stylus 2021 is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The device should run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, a stylus, and a Type-C port.
No details related to the pricing and availability of the Moto G Stylus 2021 smartphone in the US are currently available. Once launched, it will go against rivals such as the alleged LG Stylo 7 smartphone.
