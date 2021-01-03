As a successor to the 2020 Moto G Pro, Motorola will launch a new smartphone named Moto G Stylus 2021 in the US. Now, the design of the handset has been revealed in renders released by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. As per the images, it will have a punch-hole display, a quad rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G Stylus 2021: At a glance

The Moto G Stylus 2021 will offer a punch-hole screen with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset should sport a Full-HD+ 6.81-inch display and shall pack a slot for a stylus as well.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G Stylus 2021 should have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G Stylus 2021 is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device should run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, a stylus, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability