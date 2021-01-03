Ahead of its expected launch in India this year, Chinese smartphone maker POCO has teased its F2 smartphone in a video. Though official details are yet to be revealed, the handset is rumored to pack a 120Hz AMOLED display, a quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 732G chipset, and a 4,250mAh battery with reverse charging support. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level!



Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier.



While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

Design and display POCO F2: At a glance

The POCO F2 should have an edge-to-edge screen with a notch for the selfie snapper and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The smartphone should sport an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, details regarding its resolution and placement of the fingerprint reader are not known yet.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO F2 smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup, comprising wide, ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensors. Detailed information regarding the snappers both at the front and the rear will be revealed in the coming days.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO F2 is rumored to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset. No details regarding RAM and storage size are currently available. The device should run on Android 11 and pack a 4,250mAh battery with reverse charging support. All standard connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.55mm audio jack, NFC, and a Type-C port, should be supported.

Information Pricing and availability