Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out the Android 10 update and December 2020 Android security patch for its Redmi 7 handset in India. The global variant received the firmware last week. As for the highlights, the device has a 6.26-inch screen, packs a dual rear camera setup, and is powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset. Here's our roundup.

A detailed look at the update

The new firmware for Redmi 7 in India carries build number V11.0.3.0.QFLINXM and is being rolled out to limited users as it is in a stable beta phase. It will be sent out to more users if no critical bugs are discovered in the build.

Design and display Here's recalling the Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 smartphone has a waterdrop-notched display with a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset gets a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in Lunar Red, Eclipse Black, and Comet Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 7 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood