Last updated on Jan 03, 2021, 08:44 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly rolling out the Android 10 update and December 2020 Android security patch for its Redmi 7 handset in India. The global variant received the firmware last week.
As for the highlights, the device has a 6.26-inch screen, packs a dual rear camera setup, and is powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
The new firmware for Redmi 7 in India carries build number V11.0.3.0.QFLINXM and is being rolled out to limited users as it is in a stable beta phase. It will be sent out to more users if no critical bugs are discovered in the build.
The Redmi 7 smartphone has a waterdrop-notched display with a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The handset gets a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
It is offered in Lunar Red, Eclipse Black, and Comet Blue color options.
The Redmi 7 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The Redmi 7 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.
It offers support for connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR port.
