Nokia's entry-level smartphone, the C1 Plus, is finally up for pre-orders in China. The company has also announced that the budget-friendly handset will go on sale starting January 1, 2021. It carries a price-tag of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,600), and offers an entry-level quad-core chipset, a single rear camera, and a plastic body. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia C1 Plus: At a glance

The Nokia C1 Plus features a conventional design with thick bezels on the top and bottom, and a plastic body. On the rear, there is a single camera and an LED flash unit. The handset bears a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is offered in Blue and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia C1 Plus sports a single 5MP camera and an LED flash unit on the rear side. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 5MP snapper on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia C1 Plus draws power from a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 2,500mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability