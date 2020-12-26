Following the launch of the Nova 8 series in China, Huawei is reportedly working on launching the Nova 8 Pro Honor of Kings edition in its home country. The limited-edition variant will be based on the popular online multiplayer video game and should come with a redesigned body. However, the specifications will remain identical to the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Nova 8 Pro Honor of Kings: At a glance

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro Honor of Kings version will feature slight tweaks in terms of design, based on the theme of the game. It will house a pill-shaped cut-out, slim bezels, an under-display fingerprint reader, and quad rear cameras. The handset will bear a 120Hz 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED screen with curved edges and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nova 8 Pro Honor of Kings edition will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there will be a dual-lens arrangement with a 32MP primary and a 16MP secondary shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro Honor of Kings variant will be powered by an octa-core Kirin 985 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the price?